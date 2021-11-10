Free parking extended at these Doncaster Council-run car parks

The Markets car park

Shoppers and town centre goers will continue to be able to park for free from 2pm at Markets Car Park and St George’s Car Park until January 3, 2022.

Chappel Drive will still also have free parking all day on Saturdays until the New Year as well.

Council-run car parks and on-street pay and display areas continue to be free on Sundays.

Free parking is also available as standard in other areas of the borough, including Mexborough and Thorne with free parking facilities for residents and businesses.

Mayor Jones initially announced a ‘three month trial phase’ back in July and told a meeting of the Full Council at Doncaster Racecourse that bosses would ‘review the pricing of authority-run car parks in the borough’.

But there’s been nothing more from the council on the pricing review as of yet.

Council bosses hope the extension of free parking in certain car parks will encourage residents to spend locally and to support Doncaster businesses in the run up to Christmas.

Councils across the country found that during the pandemic that revenue from car parks – one of the main streams of income aside from council tax and business rates – was heavily affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mayor Jones back in July, said: “I would love to offer completely free car parking in Doncaster year round, unfortunately the current state of local authority funding does not allow this.

“Our high-streets and town centres need all the support that we can provide, it is up to us as elected officials to support and promote our local businesses and our local high-streets.