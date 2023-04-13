Five weeks of maintenance work scheduled for bridge over M1 in South Yorkshire

National Highways will carry out an inspection and survey work on the bridge at Hood Hill (A6135) to help reduce the need for reactive repairs in the future.

The work, south of junction 35a, will involve concrete testing on the bridge structure and carrying out survey boreholes on the carriageway and verges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from Monday 17 April a series of overnight closures and diversions will be in place.

Work starts on Monday

National Highways will work overnight Monday to Friday, 8pm and 6am, under lane closures on the M1 in both directions underneath the bridge. The motorway will remain open.

For safety, the M1 southbound entry slip from the A616 junction 35a will be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad