Five weeks of maintenance work scheduled for bridge over M1 in South Yorkshire

Five weeks of essential maintenance work on a bridge carrying traffic over the M1 in Yorkshire is due to begin next week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:15 BST

National Highways will carry out an inspection and survey work on the bridge at Hood Hill (A6135) to help reduce the need for reactive repairs in the future.

The work, south of junction 35a, will involve concrete testing on the bridge structure and carrying out survey boreholes on the carriageway and verges.

Starting from Monday 17 April a series of overnight closures and diversions will be in place.

Work starts on MondayWork starts on Monday
National Highways will work overnight Monday to Friday, 8pm and 6am, under lane closures on the M1 in both directions underneath the bridge. The motorway will remain open.

For safety, the M1 southbound entry slip from the A616 junction 35a will be closed.

Southbound motorway traffic will be diverted onto the A61 at Westwood New Road roundabout, to junction 36, to access the M1. The A616 will remain open to local traffic.

