First electric buses arrive in South Yorkshire connecting Doncaster with Rotherham

Electric buses which will link Doncaster with Rotherham have arrived in South Yorkshire thanks to a £11.6 million investment.

Stagecoach has partnered with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the Department for Transport for the new service which will begin from Monday 20 May.

The project is part of South Yorkshire’s first successful bid for Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) funding from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Stakeholders were able to get a first look at the state-of-the-art Yutong vehicles, which have new “electro” branding and bespoke interiors, at an event held at Wentworth Woodhouse on May 7 to celebrate the arrival of the zero emission buses and the future of bus travel.

The Stagecoach services will connect Doncaster and Rotherham.

The 23 electric buses will feature on the 22x and 221 routes which run from Stagecoach’s Rawmarsh depot, connecting the Dearne Valley across Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.

Stagecoach Yorkshire Managing Director, Matt Kitchin said: “We are so proud to be introducing these state-of-the-art buses into the community to improve air quality locally and reduce congestion as more people make the switch to sustainable forms of transport”.

“As a business, Stagecoach is committed to achieving net zero by 2035 and the launch of these vehicles is a huge milestone towards achieving this.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “In South Yorkshire we’re committed to creating a greener future for the region and achieving net zero by 2040.

The buses have arrived thanks to an £11.6 million investment.

“It’s estimated 200,000 people here live in areas vulnerable to air pollution.

“That’s a challenge we simply have to address, and these new electric buses are a step in the right direction to making our air cleaner for everyone.

“Not only will they improve public transport and make a contribution towards our net zero goals but they will help us on the path to a cleaner, greener, wealthier and healthier South Yorkshire.”

Minister for Roads, Guy Opperman said: “We’ve invested over £460m into the rollout of clean, modern and reliable buses across England, including £8.4m for South Yorkshire. I am delighted to see the progress to a zero emission bus fleet and seeing Stagecoach continue to deliver more electric buses across the country.”

“This investment into our bus fleet comes on top of the £3.5billion we have invested into our bus network since 2020, protecting and improving bus routes into 2025 as well as extending the £2 bus fare cap until the end of 2024, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding.”

Ian Downie, Head of Yutong UK at Pelican commented: “The launch event was the culmination of tireless work from the Stagecoach team and the wider community. They have developed superb vehicles with a new contemporary interior.