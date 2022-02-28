There are concerns a number of engineering works that will force the closure of several main rail lines could lead to travel chaos for passengers trying to visit loved ones around the UK.

Engineering work is taking place between Derby and Chesterfield, closing all lines, on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17.

Rail passengers face delays over Easter.

Trains between Derby and Chesterfield will be diverted, with journey times extended by 60 minutes.

Some lines will also be shut between Doncaster and Hull on the Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday due to engineering works.

A rail replacement coach service will replace trains between Doncaster, Selby, Brough and Hull.

Further afield, customers are being urged to avoid the West Coast Main Line due to four big engineering projects planned between London and Glasgow.

Holidaymakers using Stansted Airport will also face problems as the 50-minute express service to London will be suspended over Easter, replaced by buses.

Delays will also affect services between London and the East, South, South West and Midlands, with other lines braced for knock-on overcrowding.

Network Rail said: “The majority of the railway will be open as usual this Easter, but some routes will be affected by upgrade works. We’re asking passengers to plan ahead.”