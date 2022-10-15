Fallen tree disrupts trains between Sheffield and Doncaster
Trains between Sheffield and Doncaster have been disrupted today – because a tree falling on the line.
Northern Rail said earlier this afternoon that services would be disrupted by the problem, which they were working to resolve.
Northern Rail said in a statement at 2.29pm: “Services between Doncaster and Sheffield are currently being disrupted due to reports of a tree on the line in the Conisborough area.
“Network Rail engineers are on site and have removed the tree and the are in the process of reopening the line.”