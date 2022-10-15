News you can trust since 1925
Fallen tree disrupts trains between Sheffield and Doncaster

Trains between Sheffield and Doncaster have been disrupted today – because a tree falling on the line.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 3:24pm

Northern Rail said earlier this afternoon that services would be disrupted by the problem, which they were working to resolve.

Northern Rail said in a statement at 2.29pm: “Services between Doncaster and Sheffield are currently being disrupted due to reports of a tree on the line in the Conisborough area.

Network Rail engineers are on site and have removed the tree and the are in the process of reopening the line.”

File picture shows a Northern train on tracks in South Yorkshire. Service between Sheffield and Doncaster have been affected by a fallen tree
