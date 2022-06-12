End of an era as Doncaster bus service comes to an end after 100 years

Isle Coaches, which is based in Owston Ferry, ran its final two services yesterday, with a number of passengers taking part in the very last journeys.

The company has run two routes – the 291 to Doncaster and the 399 to Scunthorpe and both serving the villages in and around the Isle of Axholme for a number of years since the firm’s formation in 1923.

One passenger said: “Sad to see one of the once numerous village bus services go.

Isle Coaches has run its last services.

Another said: “It was without doubt a trip needed to be done on one of their most iconic routes, the 291 between Doncaster, Westwoodside and Owston Ferry.