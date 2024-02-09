Drivers warned of upcoming roadworks which will close two major city routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Barnby Dun Road and Wheatley Hall Road will be impacted by two separate projects scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, with roads sealed off and diversions in place.

Road resurfacing will take place from 8am on March 4 to 6pm on March 8 on Barnby Dun Road near to the Clay Lane estate.

And on the weekends of 9 March from 8am to 6am on 11 March and from 8am on 16 March to 6am on 18 March, Barnby Dun Road will be shut from Livingstone Avenue to Wheatley Hall Road Roundabout and Clay Lane West for 300m for resurfacing.

Drivers are being warned of upcoming roadworks in Doncaster.

This means no access between Edenthorpe and Clay Lane via Barnby Dun Road and diversion signs will be in place.

Only one closure will be in place at any time.

However in the event of engineering difficulties and/or adverse weather conditions, the closure may extend beyond this date although all closures will be completed by the end of March.

Meanwhile, in a separate repair scheme, nearby Wheatley Hall Road will also be closed for urgent repairs to the sewage works.

Emergency work will take place on the road outside Sandall sewage treatment works on Sunday 18 February at 8pm to Monday 19 February at 5am.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: ”Whilst we hope to have this work completed over one evening this may not be possible and we may need to return Monday and Tuesday evening from 8pm to 5am.

"Due to the location of this repair and to keep our colleagues safe, we will have to close a section of the road between the junction of Neale Road and Derby Road.

"This closure will only affect traffic travelling in the carriageway away from Doncaster city centre, during which time a signed diversion will be in operation.