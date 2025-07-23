Drivers warned of upcoming roadworks on major Doncaster route

Drivers in Doncaster have been warned of upcoming roadworks on one of the city’s major routes.

Between Sunday 27 July and Monday 28 July, resurfacing works will be taking place at a number of locations along the A19 in Toll Bar and Bentley to support essential upgrades to pedestrian crossings in those areas, City of Doncaster Council has announced.

A spokesperson said: “If you are traveling along the carriageway during these dates, please allow extra time for your journey and be prepared for lane closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions affecting the following spots.

• 27 July, 8am – 6pm: High Street outside Bentley High Street School

Roadworks will be taking place on the A19 in Doncaster.

• 27 July, 8am – 6pm Bentley Road between Broughton Avenue and Cusworth Road

• 27 July, 8am- 6pm: Bentley Road next to Kirby Avenue

• 28 July, 7:30am- 6pm: Askern Road outside Toll Bar Primary School

More detailed information about the closures and disruptions can be found HERE