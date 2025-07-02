Drivers warned of upcoming closure of major Doncaster road for cycle lane works
Barnby Dun Road near to Clay Lane will be impacted by the works, City of Doncaster Council chiefs have announced.
A spokesperson said: “CDC will be introducing a one-way outbound road closure between Clay Lane West and the entrance to Ardagh Glass on Barnby Dun Road to undertake the construction of a cycleway along the western side of Barnby Dun Road.
“Works will commence from the 14 July with the one- way closure put in place.
"The closure outbound only will be in place for around 12 weeks. Works will commence around the entrance to Ardagh Glass and work in a southerly direction towards Clay Lane West.
“Towards the end of the 12-week period we will have to extend the one-way closure to the roundabout on Wheatley Hall Road to undertake footway resurfacing and associated works, this should take approximately two weeks to complete.
“On completion of the cycleway works we will need a closure of Barnby Dun Road fully to undertake carriageway resurfacing works, this will be undertaken over two Sundays between the hours of 7am and 5pm.
"We will confirm the date when the extension to the outbound closure and Sunday closures will be undertaken nearer the time.”
You can keep up to date will all roadworks and road closures across Doncaster at the City of Doncaster Council roadworks website HERE
