Drivers warned of roadworks on major Doncaster road this week

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Drivers are being warned of roadworks taking place on a major Doncaster road this week.

On Thursday 10 April, between 9.30am and 3.30pm, surfacing work will be taking place on Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, City of Doncaster Council has announced.

A spokesperson said: “This will affect the road from Barnby Dun Road to Armthorpe Road/Wentworth Road.”

The impacted stretch of the road runs from the mini roundabout outside The Wheatley Hotel to the traffic lights near to The Cumberland pub.

Drivers are being warned of roadworks in Doncaster this week.

The spokesperson added: “Works will also be taking place on Armthorpe Road, Intake, on Friday 11 April, between 9.30am and 3.30pm, affecting the road from Sandringham Road roundabout to Armthorpe Lane.

Parking will be unavailable from 7pm the night before work commences at both locations.”

For full details of all roadworks schemes currently taking place across Doncaster, visit the City of Doncaster Council roadworks page, which can be found HERE

