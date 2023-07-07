Drivers warned of road closures as repairs set for A1 bridge near Doncaster

Motorists are being advised to allow more time for their journeys as during the two-week programme of refurbishment Styrrup Hall Bridge.

The bridge, which carries the A1M over Styrrup Road between Tickill and Blyth near the border of South Yorkshire with Nottinghamshire, is undergoing replacement of its joints.

The joints allow the bridge to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions and with movement from traffic.

Repairs are being carried out on the A1 bridge near Doncaster.

National Highways is also resurfacing and refreshing line markings on the bridge between junctions 34 (Blyth) and 35 (Wadworth).

To carry out this work safely, overnight closures will be in place on the northbound carriageway of the A1M for around two weeks, starting on Monday. The closures will be in place Monday to Friday, from around 9pm to 6am.

National Highways Project Manager Michael Hoult said: “This programme will improve journeys on this section of the A1M and, by carrying out this refurbishment now, we will be able to avoid having to close the bridge for regular repairs in the future, preventing longer-term disruption.

“We appreciate the closures will affect people’s journeys and advise drivers to allow more time to travel and follow the signposted diversions.

“We would like to thank road users in advance for their patience and support while this essential work is completed.”

As the work moves closer to the central reservation, lane two closures will be in place on the southbound carriageway. Updates will be shared on this work as it moves forward.

A fully-signed diversion, agreed with the police and local authority, will be in place.

Drivers are advised to follow the A614, A638, A6182 Great Yorkshire Way and M18 back to junction 35 A1M.

All work is subject to weather conditions.

Anyone with any queries about the work can contact 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]