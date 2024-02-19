Drivers warned of overnight closures on A1 north of Doncaster as repairs continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the northbound section of the Wentbridge Viaduct is starting this week, with motorists being warned of closures and potential disruption.

The closures pave the way for National Highways to move the contraflow currently in place between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge, enabling essential work to switch from the A1 southbound to northbound.

The closures run from 8pm to 6am, from Thursday (22 February) until 8 March. Closures will be in both directions, but not at the same time. During the day, the A1 will be open under contraflow.

Repair works are taking place on the A1 north of Doncaster.

In addition to previously advertised closures up to 1 March, National Highways has brought forward further maintenance and repair work to reduce the impact on road users and residents. This work will be carried out at the same time as the switch-over.

The overnight closures between 1 and 8 March will allow for resurfacing, road marking, new signage, an upgraded weather station, drainage cleaning, vegetation clearance and litter picking between Barnsdale Bar and the viaduct.

A single overnight closure is also scheduled for 20 March.

All work is subject to weather conditions.

Work began to renew the waterproofing and surfacing on the viaduct, a grade II-listed structure carrying the A1 over the River Went, in February last year.

Following a number of issues identified during inspections, National Highways carried out an extensive range of repair work on the southbound carriageway. This included degraded and damaged sections of reinforced concrete, manhole cover plates, maintenance walkway anchor points under the bridge and safety barrier foundations.

This work will now switch to the opposite carriageway, with work on Wentbridge Viaduct expected to finish by the end of summer 2024.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “To keep disruption to residents of the surrounding villages to a minimum, we urge drivers to stay on the motorway network where possible, using the M62 and M18 for both northbound and southbound journeys.

“Taking the local roads through the villages not only creates disruption for those who live in surrounding areas, it is usually quicker to remain on the A1 through the roadworks than try to take a short cut.

“Please follow the signed diversion routes, and not rely on your sat navs.”

Southbound traffic is advised to use the M62 and M18

Northbound diversion for traffic on A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35): Leave junction 35 onto M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.

Northbound high-sided vehicles, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35): leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto A628 re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. The environmental weight restriction for HGVs on the A628 at Ackworth has been revoked during overnight closures of the A1. This is due to height restrictions on an alternate route.

Northbound diversion, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35): Leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.

Work on the viaduct is expected to finish in summer 2024. The A1 in this area will then be fully reopened while National Highways works to create a new programme of works for the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge for 2026.

The work taking place on Wentedge Road Bridge will include replacing the central pier or ‘leg’, joints and waterproofing on Wentedge Road Bridge, which sits south of Wentbridge Viaduct.

Where to find out more

Further updates on the scheme and a set of Frequently Asked Questions is available on the National Highways dedicated web page on Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge. Updates are also shared on the @HighwaysYORKS Twitter feed and the National Highways: Yorkshire Facebook page.

Real time information about closures is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the X (formally Twitter) account @HighwaysYorks.

For urgent real-time assistance, National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team can also provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.