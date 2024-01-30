Drivers warned of diversions as major Doncaster roundabout to shut for roadworks
Drivers have been warned of diversions as a major Doncaster roundabout closes for essential works.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Armthorpe Road roundabout at the top of Leger Way will be closed in all directions on February 1-2 from 7pm to 6am, City of Doncaster Council has announced.
It will only be shut during the eveninge, the authority said, adding: “Essential carriageway resurfacing works will be undertaken.
"Advanced warning signs will be in place, please follow the signed diversion route and plan your journey accordingly.”