Drivers warned of diversions as major Doncaster roundabout to shut for roadworks

Drivers have been warned of diversions as a major Doncaster roundabout closes for essential works.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
The Armthorpe Road roundabout at the top of Leger Way will be closed in all directions on February 1-2 from 7pm to 6am, City of Doncaster Council has announced.

It will only be shut during the eveninge, the authority said, adding: “Essential carriageway resurfacing works will be undertaken.

"Advanced warning signs will be in place, please follow the signed diversion route and plan your journey accordingly.”

