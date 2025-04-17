Drivers warned of delays and disruption from roadworks near Doncaster railway station
Between 25 April and 2 May, overnight works will mean Trafford Way will be reduced to a single lane between 7pm and 6am – this is to allow for the demolition of existing buildings and safety hoardings to be put in place.
Overnight restrictions are also in place on West Street from 15 to 25 April, with access to residential areas on St Sepulchre Gate West accessed via the station loop road.
Following these works, the lane for West Street and the station will be closed up to the West Street access on Trafford Way Westbound (from the Cleveland Street roundabout).
This will leave two lanes on Trafford Way for the full duration of the works, expected to be completed in December 2026. This may impact on vehicle flows especially during peak periods, although access to West Street and the station will still be available.
