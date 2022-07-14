Drivers warned of closures and diversions on A1 near Doncaster during works

Essential resurfacing work will take place on the southbound carriageway in South Yorkshire, with work set to last for three weeks

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys as National Highways carries out the work.

Overnight works will take place between the junction with the A639 (Barnsdale Bar) and junction 38 (Redhouse) for three weeks, starting on Monday 18 July.

The resurfacing of the southbound carriageway will be carried out Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

The A1 will remain open as normal during the day and throughout weekends.

While work takes place, diversions will be in place taking drivers along the A6201 from Barnsdale Bar. They will then join the A638 to re-join the A1 at J38. Local traffic will be able to access the A1 southbound from Skellow from junction 38.