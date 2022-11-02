Drivers warned as roadworks set to start on new section of M18 near Doncaster

Improvements are to be made to between junctions 5 and 6, with work set to get under way on November 14.

National Highways will begin a series of improvements on the northbound carriageway including the renewal of bridge joints, road markings and marker posts, as well as resurfacing.

There will also be some work to seal joints and retexturize the concrete to improve skid resistance on a short section of the southbound carriageway.

Roadworks are set to take place on the M18 near Doncaster later this month.

The improvements are due to be complete in mid-January.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “The M18 is a well-used route, particularly by HGVs travelling to and from the busy Port of Hull. This work is vital to reduce the need for future unplanned closures and will lead to safer, smoother journeys for road users.

“We advise people to allow extra time for their trips and check their route before setting off.”

To complete the work safely, there will be a number of overnight closures from Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am each night as follows:

The northbound entry slip road at junction 5 will be closed for five nights from 14 to 18 November.

The northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for ten nights between 21 November and 2 December.

The northbound exit slip road at junction 6 will close for two nights on 5 and 6 December.

The northbound carriageway will be closed between junction 6 and 7 for six nights from 7 to 14 December.

Following the lifting of works for the Christmas period, the southbound carriageway will shut for five nights from 9 to 13 January.

Fully-signed diversions will be in place, which have been agreed with both the police and the local authority.

For live traffic updates visit www.trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter.