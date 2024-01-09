Drivers warned as new phase of major roadworks set to start on A1 north of Doncaster

Drivers have been warned ahead of the next phase of roadworks on a major scheme on the A1 north of Doncaster.

National Highways has announced important updates on a set of major upgrades, maintenance and repairs for two landmark bridges at Wentbridge on the A1.

Drivers, residents and other members of the public have the chance to find out more about ongoing engineering works including structural improvements, resurfacing and renewal at Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge at a public information event on 10 February.

The scheme has been in place on the viaduct - a Grade II listed structure which carries the A1 over the River Went - since February last year.

This scheme is set to switch from the southbound carriageway to the northbound next month, with work on the viaduct expected to finish in summer 2024.

The A1 in this area will then be fully reopened while National Highways works to create a new programme of works for the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge for 2026.

The improvements began on Wentbridge Viaduct last year, when National Highways began renewing the waterproofing and surfacing. A contraflow was installed on the A1 to protect drivers and the workforce while this took place.

Once the layers of surfacing and waterproofing had been removed, engineers were able to carry out inspections on the southbound carriageway of the viaduct - which uncovered a number of issues.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing explained: “They included the need to repair sections of reinforced concrete, as well as manhole cover plates, the maintenance walkway anchor points under the bridge and safety barrier foundations.

“One of the challenges of only being able to inspect once you’re on site is that it then takes time to design, check and approve the engineering solutions to rectify the issues identified, causing delays to the overall project.

“However, the work to repair these issues is now complete and we’ve started the waterproofing and resurfacing on the southbound carriageway. Once finished, we’ll switch the contraflow over before starting work on the northbound carriageway.

“To minimise any further impact on drivers, once work has been completed on the A1 northbound at Wentbridge Viaduct, the A1 is due to fully reopen by the end of this summer.”

Wentedge Road Bridge

The major scheme of work in this area also includes replacing the central pier or ‘leg’, joints and waterproofing on Wentedge Road Bridge, which sits south of Wentbridge Viaduct.

Initially, this was planned to be take place at the same time as the Wentbridge Viaduct improvements. Repairs have already been carried out to the concrete abutments with a concrete pour carried out on the east abutment in December.

However, John said: “Wentedge Bridge, which is of a similar age to the viaduct, has posed a different set of engineering challenges. Although we are progressing concrete repairs and still working on design solutions, we’ve taken the decision to defer the major repair work on this bridge.

“This will allow us to work behind the scenes to design a new central pier as well as ensure we have the right engineering solutions in place for the structure.

"Once all the designs have been completed and approved, we will then return to carry out the work at Wentedge Road Bridge. We currently anticipate this to happen in summer 2026.

“Throughout this work, safety has remained our top priority, and it will remain so until all the work has been completed. We stress the temporary pause will not, in any way, affect the safety of Wentedge Road Bridge for road users.”

John added: “We are doing all we can to keep any further disruption to a minimum. We apologise for any inconvenience this essential maintenance causes and really do appreciate the continued patience of everyone impacted by this work as it moves forward.”

What happens next

From 22 February, a series of overnight road closures will be in place as the contraflow switches from the southbound to the northbound carriageway of the A1 between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge.

The closures will be in place each night between Thursday 22 February and Friday 1 March. The work will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am each night, subject to weather conditions. Closures will be in both directions, but not at the same time. During the day, the A1 will be open under contraflow. Further updates on closures will be shared in due course.

Drivers are recommended to stay on the motorway network where possible, using the M62 and M18 for both northbound and southbound journeys.

Southbound traffic is advised to use the M62 and M18.

Northbound diversion for traffic on A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35): Leave junction 35 onto M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.

Northbound high-sided vehicles, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35): leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto A628 re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. The environmental weight restriction for HGVs on the A628 at Ackworth has been revoked during overnight closures of the A1. This is due to height restrictions on an alternate route.

Northbound diversion, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35): Leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.

Public Information event

The public information event will take place at Darrington Golf Club, Havercroft Lane, Darrington, Pontefract WF8 3BP on 10 February from 10am. The session is expected to last around two hours, with anyone wishing to attend advised to arrive for 9.45am.

As well as finding out about the latest developments, the event will give people the chance to ask any questions about the scheme and speak directly to the project team.

Where to find out more

Further updates on the scheme and a set of Frequently Asked Questions is available on the National Highways dedicated web page on Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge. Updates are also shared on the @HighwaysYORKS Twitter feed and the National Highways: Yorkshire Facebook page.

Real time information about closures is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the X (formally Twitter) account @HighwaysYorks.

For urgent real-time assistance, National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team can also provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.