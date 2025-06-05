Drivers warned as huge abnormal load to be escorted through Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:57 BST

Drivers in Doncaster are being warned as a huge abnormal load is set to be escorted through the city.

Motorists are being told to expect delays tomorrow (Friday 6 June) from Bawtry through Doncaster, into Rotherham, towards Barnsley and back into Doncaster and on towards Selby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “From 9am onwards, we will be escorting the load that is almost six metres high and cannot travel along the motorway network.”

The route is as follows:

The huge abnormal load is to be escorted through Doncaster tomorrow.The huge abnormal load is to be escorted through Doncaster tomorrow.
A630 Balby Road, Doncaster Road all the way to Rotherham Mushroom roundabout.

New Wortley Road, Fenton Road to Greasbrough then continuing to West Melton, Park Spring Road / Engine Lane.

Royd Moor Lane, A638 Doncaster Road, Church Street at Adwick Le Street, Bentley Moor Lane and the A19 through Askern.

The spokesperson added: “We have to move during the daytime due to other agencies working alongside us to remove street furniture and lift overhead lines.

“The route we are taking has been checked and we are aware of all the over bridges and junctions.

“We can’t give any times when we will be at the different locations but the last time we escorted this type of load it took until 1.30pm to get to the A638 Doncaster Road at Redhouse Interchange, so if you think this may delay your journey in any way please use another route.

“Please pay attention to any instructions that our officers or other workers give out as it is for your safety and the safety of all the crews on this move.

“We thank you in advance for your patience.”

