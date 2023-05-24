News you can trust since 1925
Drivers warned as A1 north of Doncaster to shut for emergency repairs tonight

Drivers are being warned over the closure of the A1 north of Doncaster tonight for emergency repairs.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th May 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:20 BST

The overnight closure of the northbound carriageway will be in place from 8pm until 6am the next morning, between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge.

This section of road is currently in contraflow to enable important improvements on the A1 Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge.

The southbound contraflow lane is not affected.

The A1 will be closed north of Doncaster tonight.
Traffic will use the diversion routes already in place for closures in this area between 8pm and 6am:

Diversions

Northbound high-sided vehicles north of Wadworth (junction 35) are advised to leave the A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto the A628, rejoining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. The Environmental Weight Restriction for HGVs on A628 Ackworth has been revoked during overnight closures of the A1 due to height restrictions on alternate route.

Northbound drivers north of Wadworth (junction 35) are advised to leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.

Northbound traffic on the A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35) - leave junction 35 onto the M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.

During the emergency repairs, drivers planning to travel overnight tomorrow night in this area are advised to allow more time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before setting off.

Further information

You can find out further details about the closure on National Highways A1 Wentbridge scheme page, by following @HighwaysYorks on Twitter or call 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]

