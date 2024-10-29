Drivers and rail passengers hit by level crossing faults across Doncaster

Drivers and rail passengers have been hit by a series of level crossing faults across Doncaster which left a number of gates closed to motorists.

Crossings on the Doncaster to Gainsborough and Lincoln line have been impacted throughout the day, with crossing gates staying closed for motorists – in some cases for reportedly up to hours at a time.

It is understood a number of crossings in the Finningley and Wroot areas were among those impacted.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are sorry to passengers and motorists who have been impacted by a fault with our signalling systems which had a knock-on impact on level crossings between Doncaster and Beckingham.

“Our teams worked hard to get the issue fixed as quickly as possible.

"While train timetables return to normal we’d advise passengers to check National Rail Enquiries before setting off on their journey.”

