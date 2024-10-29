Drivers and rail passengers hit by level crossing faults across Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:14 BST
Drivers and rail passengers have been hit by a series of level crossing faults across Doncaster which left a number of gates closed to motorists.

Crossings on the Doncaster to Gainsborough and Lincoln line have been impacted throughout the day, with crossing gates staying closed for motorists – in some cases for reportedly up to hours at a time.

It is understood a number of crossings in the Finningley and Wroot areas were among those impacted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are sorry to passengers and motorists who have been impacted by a fault with our signalling systems which had a knock-on impact on level crossings between Doncaster and Beckingham.

A number of level crossings across Doncaster have been impacted by signalling faults.placeholder image
A number of level crossings across Doncaster have been impacted by signalling faults.

“Our teams worked hard to get the issue fixed as quickly as possible.

"While train timetables return to normal we’d advise passengers to check National Rail Enquiries before setting off on their journey.”

You can keep up to date HERE

Related topics:DriversDoncaster DriversDoncasterLincolnGainsboroughNetwork Rail
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice