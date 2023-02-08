Penalty Charge Notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines or on a single yellow line at a prohibited time.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests show 8,281 penalty charge notices were handed out by Doncaster Borough Council in the six months to June 2022 – equivalent to 46 each day.

This was a rise from 43 per day across the whole of 2021 – although seasonal variations and coronavirus lockdowns may have contributed.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

“We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

“If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal,” he added.

In total, 230 councils across the UK responded to the Freedom of Information requests.

Among those that provided data, the figures show a rise in the average daily number of parking fines, from 17,500 in 2021 to 19,600 in the first half of last year.

The figures show Doncaster Borough Council brought in £171,155 in revenue in the first half of 2022 from penalty charge notices – or £951 a day.

This was a fall from £981 a day across the whole of 2021.

The figures further show £771,896 has been collected by Doncaster Borough Council from parking tickets from the start of 2020 to June 2022.

The RAC Foundation, a charity for motorists, said parking rules are there for a reason – but added "over-enthusiastic parking enforcement" may also be playing a role in the rise across the UK.

Steve Gooding, director of the organisation, said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions.

