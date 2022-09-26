South Yorkshire metropolitan mayor Oliver Coppard said today the only people who could now intervene to keep DSA operational was the Government, adding that Liz Truss had said she would protect the airport and calling on ministers to turn words into actions.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said today: “The decision taken to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport by its owners is incredibly disappointing, not only for the passengers who use the airport, but also the businesses and staff based there.

The Government is today urging Peel and South Yorkshire leaders to work together after the company announced plans to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture James Hardisty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We strongly encourage local leaders and Peel Group to work together and find a solution for the site which will benefit local people and the region’s economy.”

The Government says it has been clear that the future of the airport would be a commercial decision for its owners.

It says that whilst the Government supports airports, it does not own or operate them and encouraged a locally-led solution.

Officials say the UK aviation market operates predominately in the private sector. Airports invest in their infrastructure to attract passengers and airlines, while airlines are well placed to deliver services to their customers by responding to demand for different routes.

During the pandemic the Government supported regional airports through a £161m Airports and Ground Operators Support Scheme, in addition to the wider COVID support package.