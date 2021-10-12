Doncaster road to be closed on Sunday for resurfacing work
Essential carriageway resurfacing works are due to start this Sunday (17 Oct) at Doncaster Road in Hickleton.
In a statement on its website Doncaster Council said the work will take place on Sunday from 8pm-6am.
The scheme involves the excavation and resurfacing of the existing carriageway and the re-installation of road markings, coloured surfacing and high friction surfacing.
Due to the complex location, and to minimise disruption to residents, motorists and local businesses as best possible, works are to be undertaken between a combination of nights and Sundays only, under phased section road closures.
The first resurfacing works will begin on Sunday on consecutive nights from 8pm for two weeks.
The carriageway is to be re-opened each morning by 6am.
Motorists are to follow the designated diversion signs on the network.
Whilst resurfacing works are undertaken to sections 5 and 6, the two bollards located between Castle Hill Fold and Queen Mary View will be temporary removed to allow local residents access in and out of the estate.
A spokesman added: “The scheme is anticipated to be completed within the above timescale, however we have further dates available in the traffic order in lieu of inclement weather or plant breakdown on any of the mentioned dates. “
The work is planned for Sunday 17 October - Sun 31 October (8pm-6am).
