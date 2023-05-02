And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8am April 17 to 5pm May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, hard shoulder closures for carriageway improvements.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

• A1(M), from 8pm April 27 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A1, from 9pm April 11 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to redhouse, slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 9pm April 12 to 6am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 38, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 8pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm May 6 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 onto M18 northbound, junction 7 onto M62 westbound, junction 35 to junction 36, link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement worksop to Goole, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 10.30pm May 6 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36. M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closures for communication works, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

• M18, from 10pm May 10 to 6am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9am May 15 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, lane closure for utility works.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 3 and A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.