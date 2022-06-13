Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that 16 closures are due to start this week:

• M18, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Parts of the M18 will have road closures this week

• M18, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

• M180, from 9.30am June 16 to 3.30pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 7 and M62 westbound, junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5. M180 westbound, junction 1 to junction 0, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closures for local authority carriageway improvement works on roundabout.

• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general maintenance and cleaning.