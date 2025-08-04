Doncaster's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm July 25 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 38, carriageway closure and slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 6am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 38, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm July 30 to 5am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 6, slip road and lane closure for gantry works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 northbound, junction 32, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm August 5 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale, Lane closure for signs - maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A1, from 9pm August 13 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Hampole, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm August 14 to 6am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, slip road closure for gantry works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.