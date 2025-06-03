Doncaster's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 10pm May 10 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for works on behalf of Northern Power Grid, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• M180, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for drainage improvement works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm June 2 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Skellow, lane closure on behalf of Quickline communications.

• M18, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9am to 3pm on June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, mobile lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 10am to 2.30pm on June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm June 9 to 5am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M180, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction1 to junction2, Lane closure on behalf of O2 Telecommunications.

• M1, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 northbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.