Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Doncaster's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8am October 23 2023 to 4pm January 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, carriageway closures and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8am October 31 2023 to 6pm March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm January 15 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for white lining.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, Ings roundabout to M18, junction 1, carriageway closure for reconstruction works, diversion via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.