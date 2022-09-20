And two of them are expected to cause delays of between ten minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 5.13pm August 15 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to incident, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

Doncaster's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34-35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays: M1 northbound, junction 32-33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays: M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays: M62 eastbound, junction 34-35, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 9pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 9pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays: A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 11pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for inspections.