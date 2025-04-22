Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's motorists will have 28 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 10 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am May 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1, from 8pm March 30 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 2pm to 6pm on April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 23 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, slip road closure for barrier repair works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm April 24 to 5am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1 to Ings, M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, M180 westbound, junction 2 to Ings, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A1, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale bar to Redhouse, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3, A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5, carriageway closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm April 29 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm April 30 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 30 to 5am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, M180 eastbound, Ings to junction 1, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, slip road closures Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place Via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road closures and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.