Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M18, from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closure for sign erection.

Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• M1, from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 to M62 westbound, junction 36, M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, carriageway closure link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and nation highways network.

• M18, from 8am October 31 2023 to 6pm March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9am March 4 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9am to 3.30pm on March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7. M62 eastbound, junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for sign erection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36, Lane closure for sign erection.

• A1(M), from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M18, from 9am to 3.30pm on March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 5 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm March 7 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A1(M), from 9pm March 8 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9am March 11 to 3.30pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm March 11 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M18, from 7am March 18 to 4pm March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Hard shoulder closure for inspection/survey works.