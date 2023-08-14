Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

There are 26 closures planned

• A1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for inspection survey.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for sign erection.

• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36. M18 southbound, junction 2, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.