Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35. M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways network.

The latest road closures

• M18, from 8.30am July 31 to 3.30pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, mobile hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 26 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8am August 7 to 10pm August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Hard shoulder closure for structure maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for reconstruction/ renewal works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 8 to 5am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 35, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6, Lane closure closure for sign works.

• M18, from 9pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road closures for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7 and M62 westbound, junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for inspection survey.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for sign erection.

• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36. M18 southbound, junction 2, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.