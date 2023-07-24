Doncaster road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

Doncaster's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• M18, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 9pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to redhouse, slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 9pm July 25 to 6am July 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 38, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M18, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings roundabout to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35. M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 9pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M18, from 8am August 7 to 10pm August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Hard shoulder closure for structure maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

