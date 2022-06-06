Doncaster road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than ten minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 22 closures are due to start this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for survey works.

There are 22 road closures in and around Doncaster this week

• M18, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1 to junction 0. M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closures for sign works.

• M18, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5, Lane closure for sign works.

• M18, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 8 to 5.30am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for safety works.

• M18, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

• M180, from 9.30am June 16 to 3.30pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5. M180 westbound, junction 1 to junction 0, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closures for local authority carriageway improvement works on roundabout.