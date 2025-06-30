Doncaster road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Doncaster's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6, Lane closures for works on behalf of Quickline communications Ltd.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M18, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for works on behalf of Northern Power Grid.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 6am to 9am on July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure- maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm July 10 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdae Bar to Redhouse, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.