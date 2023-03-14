Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 9.30am March 9 to 3.30pm March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for technology works.

This week's road closures

• M18, from 8pm January 27 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8am February 27 to 3.30pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1, from 9pm March 20 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Green Lane to Skellow, Lane closure for erection of signs.

• M18, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closures for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 24, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 24, slight delays: A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to redhouse, Lane closure for survey works.