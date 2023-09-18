Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more videos on Shots!

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

Road closures over the next fortnight.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, jct 5, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 9pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for white lining/ road markings.

• M18, from 9pm September 26 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1 to Ings, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 35 to junction 35, slip road closure and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, mobile lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M18, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways network.