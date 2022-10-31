Doncaster road closures: All the local upcoming roadworks taking place

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, carriageway and lane closures for bridge repairs, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

There are numerous roadworks taking place in Doncaster this week.

• M18, from 8pm October 26 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm October 26 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, Lane closures for carriageway repair works.

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 7am to 5pm on October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

• M180, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 southbound, junction 31, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, junction 38 to Barnsdale bar, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 10pm November 7 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, junction 38 to Barnsdale bar, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, junction 38 to Barnsdale bar, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.