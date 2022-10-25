And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

There are a dozen road closures this week

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 26 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, carriageway and lane closures for bridge repairs, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• M18, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M180, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, junction 38 to Barnsdale bar, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.