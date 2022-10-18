And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

Plenty of road closures to avoid this week

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 9pm October 18 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority.

• M18, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, hard shoulder running for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4, slip road closure for inspection/survey, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• A1(M), from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 26 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

