Doncaster rail passengers warned over weekend works on East Coast Main Line

On the weekend of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, passengers planning to travel to and from London King's Cross and other locations on the ECML via Peterborough are being urged to plan their journey in advance.

The East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) will transform the line to deliver continuous speed-based signalling through a screen in the driver's cab. This will improve reliability, lower carbon emissions, and gives passengers a more punctual service, a Network Rail spokeperson said.

The work will prepare a section of the East Coast Main Line to use digital signalling.

Passengers on the East Coast Main Line are being warned to plan their journey in advance.

Between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, new machinery and technology is being installed for trains to start operating using digital signalling in this area in 2025.

Passengers are encouraged to check before travelling as there will be changes to services as outlined below:

Service alterations

A reduced LNER service will operate to and from St Neots or Peterborough. Passengers continuing onwards to London with LNER will travel via rail replacement coaches between St Neots and Bedford, where customers can connect to rail services between Bedford and London St Pancras.

Hull Trains will operate a reduced service via the Midland Main Line. Lumo services will start and finish at Peterborough, with coach services to and from King's Cross.

​No Grand Central services will run on either the West Riding or Northeast route.*

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel with their train operator or via National Rail Enquiries.

Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP said:

“We’re preparing the way towards Britain’s first digital signalling on an intercity mainline. Over the coming years this will enable more reliable journeys for the millions of passengers who use the East Coast route.

“We are sorry for the disruption that this work will cause passengers, and thank them for their patience. We advise them to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “This vital investment in digital signalling will enable LNER’s Azuma fleet to realise its full potential.

“We recognise this important work will see some changes to our timetable over the 24 and 25 June and we advise customers to check their entire journey before travelling. In the long term, this digital transformation will be extremely beneficial for our customers.”

Martijn Gilbert, Lumo and Hull Trains Managing Director, said: “The long-term benefit of the East Coast Digital Programme is undeniable for our customers, with the reliability of services along the East Coast set to be improved through the introduction of the new digital signalling.

“We would like to apologise for any disruption that may be caused to our customers travelling throughout this time and would like to provide reassurance that we are working closely with Network Rail and fellow train operators to mitigate the impact on travel that the works may cause.”