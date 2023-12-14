Doncaster rail passengers warned of potential Christmas Eve disruption

Doncaster rail passengers are being reminded to check before travelling as further upgrade work takes place on Christmas Eve.

Network Rail and train operators are reminding passengers to plan ahead as work on the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) takes place on December 24.

The project will see traditional, lineside signals replaced with signalling displayed inside drivers’ cabs, which will lead to more reliable journeys for passengers and a greener railway.

On Christmas Eve, work continues to focus on the stretch between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin and will see further installation and testing of key equipment in preparation for trains to operate using digital signalling in this area from 2025.

Work is taking place on the East Coast Main Line on Christmas Eve.

The work means that there will be changes to train services, with no LNER, Lumo, or Hull Trains services terminating at or departing from London King’s Cross station. Grand Central will be operating no services.

LNER will be operating a reduced service starting and terminating at St Neots or Peterborough.

Rail replacement coaches will run between St Neots and Bedford, where customers can join EMR or Thameslink services to London St Pancras. LNER services will also finish earlier than usual ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Hull Trains will be running a reduced train service of one train in each direction which will divert and terminate in London St Pancras. Lumo services will only operate between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Passengers are urged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.

Sarah Hewlett, Network Rail’s Programme Manager for East Coast Digital Programme, said: “The East Coast Digital Programme will transform the way trains operate on the East Coast Main Line and will result in a more reliable, resilient, and greener railway for our passengers.

“We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding ahead of this vital work, especially as people travel ahead of Christmas, and appreciate that their journeys will take longer than normal.

“We’re reminding passengers to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or through their train operator.”

A spokesperson on behalf of LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo, and Grand Central said: “Our teams will be working incredibly hard to keep passengers on the move and to make sure they reach their intended destination as quickly as possible while these upgrades are carried out.

“The latest travel information can be found on our websites and through our social media channels and we recommend passengers check before they travel.”