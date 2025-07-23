Doncaster rail passengers warned of East Coast disruption after safety check

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:23 BST
Rail passengers in Doncaster have been warned of potential disruption on the East Coast Main Line this afternoon due to a safety inspection.

LNER services between York and Doncaster are among services impacted with engineers at the scene inspecting the line

An LNER spokesperson said the disruption was due to a safety inspection of the track and added: “Services may be delayed or cancelled, disruption is expected until 18:00.

“Check your journey before you travel. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

LNER services between Doncaster and York are currently disrupted.placeholder image
Customers travelling south of York can use tickets on the following train companies at no extra cost, the firm has said.

•TransPennine Express services between York and Leeds.

•Northern services between York and Leeds.

•CrossCountry services between York and Leeds

Passengers are advised to check on the status of their train before travelling.

Further details on the disruption are available through the LNER website which can be found HERE

