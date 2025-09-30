Doncaster rail passengers warned of disruption ahead of extensive engineering work

A wide range of rail improvement projects will affect passenger journeys on three consecutive weekends, with Doncaster rail travellers among those impacted.

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work at various sites, closing some lines and meaning changes to rail services.

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 October, there will be no trains between Doncaster/Leeds and York/Northallerton/Darlington.

On Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 November, there will be a reduced service to/from and through York.

On Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 November, rail replacement buses will operate between Wakefield/Leeds and York.

Buses will replace trains between Knaresborough and York from Saturday 25 October to Sunday 2 November.

The work being carried out while lines are closed includes:

Replacing sleepers and ballast at Tollerton.

Renewing track components at Skelton Junction and Holgate

New track at Holgate Junction, Dringhouses, Earfit Lane and Moor Lane

Drainage renewal north of York

Improving the resilience of overhead line equipment

Other work taking place includes a £125,000 investment in Nether Poppleton level crossing to make it smoother and safer. The surface will be upgraded, and the road markings and cill beams (the interface between road surface and railway) will be renewed.

The road will be closed to vehicles on 25 and 26 October, with a signed diversion in place. Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the crossing, with the work site fenced off and marshals on hand to supervise.

Further south, between Selby and Doncaster, about 150 workers will be working on a £1.1m investment at Heck sidings, where the ground frame will be upgraded from a manual to mechanical set-up.

The apparatus, which controls the points (movable sections of track enabling trains to switch lines) has reached the end of its lifespan, and the improved mechanism will mean safer and smoother journeys.

The nine-day line closure between Knaresborough and York will allow for repairs to Cattal signal box and the renewal of its lever frame, as well as new gates and hinges at Cattal level crossing.

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, said: "We’re investing in vital upgrades across the area to deliver a more reliable and resilient railway for passengers. While we understand that changes to services can be disruptive, this work is vital to keep the network running safely and smoothly for years to come.

“We’re working closely with train operators to keep people moving and thank everyone for their patience while we carry out these improvements.”

A spokesperson for the train operating companies said: “We’re working closely with Network Rail to keep passengers on the move while this essential engineering work takes place.

"Replacement buses and revised timetables will be in place to help people reach their destinations, and we’re encouraging everyone to check before they travel.”

Passengers are urged to check details of their journeys before travelling via National Rail or with their train operators.