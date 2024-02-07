Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Major upgrades to signalling at the southern end of the route will see changes to services across multiple dates this February.

The East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) is a billion-pound project to upgrade and digitise signalling, bringing it into the drivers’ cab, meaning a more reliable, efficient and greener railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the next phases of work on this landmark scheme, which will take place across multiple dates in February, there will be some significant changes to train services to and from London King’s Cross, including on two midweek dates.

Doncaster rail passengers are being warned of disruption throughout February.

The completion of the February work will be a significant milestone in the programme with the commissioning of the section between Welwyn and Hitchin, allowing for system testing.

On Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February 2024, work will take place between London and Peterborough, mainly focused on upgrading switches and crossings, the specialist equipment used by trains to change tracks from one to another.

As a result, throughout the weekend LNER will operate a reduced service starting and terminating at Grantham. Rail replacement coaches will run between Grantham and Huntingdon where customers can join rail shuttle services to London King’s Cross. Lumo services will only operate between Edinburgh and Newcastle on this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Saturday 17 February to Tuesday 20 February, further work will be carried out as part of the ECDP. Across these four days, there will be no direct long distance trains to or from London King’s Cross.

LNER will operate a reduced service starting and terminating at Peterborough. Rail replacement coaches will run between Peterborough and Bedford, where customers can join other operators’ services to London St Pancras.

Across these dates, Lumo will operate a reduced service to and from London with a non-stop rail replacement coach between London King’s Cross and Peterborough connecting with a Lumo train to and from Newcastle.

A separate Lumo shuttle service will operate between Edinburgh and Newcastle only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Trains will be running a reduced train service of two trains in each direction which will divert at Doncaster and terminate in London St Pancras on Saturday 10, Sunday 11, Saturday 17, and Sunday 18 February.

However, on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 February, Hull Trains services will be terminating in Doncaster, with no services running to or from London, Grantham or Retford.

Grand Central will operate no service on all of the affected days.

Customers are advised to plan ahead and check before travelling as impacted journeys will take longer and may involve a rail replacement coach service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Barsby, Head of Access and Integration for East Coast Digital Programme, said: “By commissioning the Welwyn and Hitchin section, it will enable us to test the new system with trains. This is a significant milestone of the East Coast Digital Programme.”

“The additional work on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February will also allow us to make vital improvements to the railway including upgrades to switches & crossings which will mean smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers.

“We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding ahead of this essential work and are reminding passengers to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or through their train operator.”

A spokesperson on behalf of LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central said: “Our teams will be working extremely hard to ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible while these upgrades are carried out.