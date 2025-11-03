Doncaster rail passengers among first in UK to use unique new ticket app

Rail travellers in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire are among the first in the UK to trial app-based digital train tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The technology replaces physical tickets with mobile phone ticketing to deliver pay-as-you-go travel on the Sheffield-Doncaster rail line from today.

Swiss digital ticketing company FAIRTIQ is powering the technology behind a new Government train ticket trial in South Yorkshire that allows passengers to travel using their mobile phone instead of buying a physical ticket. The technology provides pay-as-you-go train travel, similar to public transport payment in cities like London but without the need for tapping in or out at the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, participants will use an app on their phone and swipe once at the start of their journey, then just swipe once again to end it.

A new digital ticketing app has been introduced on trains across South Yorkshire.

The cost of their journey will be calculated and deducted from their account and no physical ticket is required.

Passengers travelling on the Sheffield-Doncaster line, including Rotherham Central, Meadowhall and Swinton stations, can register by visiting the dedicated page on Northern Trains’ website. All participants will be rewarded with £15 free travel credit added to their account.

FAIRTIQ is the technology provider working with the Department for Transport and Northern Trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAIRTIQ’s proven technology is already used by over 1.6m travellers every month in ten countries across Europe.

In Denmark, whose population is the same size as Yorkshire’s, FAIRTIQ’s 5*-rated app is now used for half of all public transport journeys in the country including trains, buses and trams.

Steve Broadley, UK Market Lead for FAIRTIQ, said: “Our proven technology has been used successfully across Europe for many years, and we’re delighted to be bringing the benefits to rail passengers in South Yorkshire.

"It couldn’t be easier to pay for your travel using our app: simply swipe once when you start your journey, then swipe again at the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only does this make train travel easier, but it also eliminates common bugbears for passengers: no more queuing to buy a ticket, or worrying if your ticket is valid for the train you are on.

"We urge people who travel regularly on the line to get involved and start benefiting from a really simple travel experience delivered by cutting-edge proven Swiss technology.”

FAIRTIQ’s app uses GPS technology to track journeys, so no additional gates or card readers are required at stations. The app displays a barcode at the touch of a button to enable rail staff to check the tickets, or to pass through any ticket gates.

If users forget to swipe out at the end of their journey, the app will detect they are no longer using public transport. They will either be sent a reminder, or their journey will be ended automatically. Either way, travellers will only be charged from their last station, with no penalty fare to the end of the line.

In addition to Northern Trains, users can also travel within the trial area on TransPennine Express and CrossCountry services.

You can find further details about the new app HERE