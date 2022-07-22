Doncaster rail crash: First investigation report reveals freight train passed red signal causing derailment

At 6.23am on July 5 a GB Railfreight service collided with the rear of a stationary Freightliner service on a slow line between Loversall Carr and Flyover West junctions on the approach to the iPort in Doncaster.

A number of wagons derailed and one of the drivers was taken to hospital suffering from shock.

The full RAIB digest statement said: "At around 06:23 hrs on Tuesday 5 July 2022, train reporting number 4E11, a freight service operated by GB Railfreight, collided with the rear of a stationary freight train. The collision took place to the south of Doncaster on the down slow/up west slow line, between Loversall Carr and Flyover West junctions.

The aftermath of the accident

"Immediately before the accident, train 4E11 passed signal D197 while it was showing a danger (red) aspect. The rear of the stationary train was approximately 230 metres beyond this signal when the collision occurred.

"Train 4E11 was travelling from Felixstowe to Tinsley (Sheffield) and consisted of 35 container-carrying wagons and a locomotive. It collided with the rear of the stationary train at approximately 28 mph. No-one was hurt in the accident, although the collision derailed a number of wagons in both trains and caused significant damage to the vehicles and infrastructure involved.

"Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to this incident. It will also consider:-

- the way in which the train was driven

-any factors which may have influenced the actions of the driver of the train

- the condition of the signalling system at the time of the incident

- any underlying management factors."