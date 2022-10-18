Doncaster motorists warned of delays during urgent bridge repairs on M18

Lane one and the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway have been closed since yesterday when a bridge joint developed a defect.

Engineers have been on scene to assess the damage but due to the nature of the repair have been unable to reopen the affected lane.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and either allow additional time or seek alternative routes until the joint can be fixed, which should be later this week.

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M18 over the coming days.

For up to date travel information visit www.trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter.

In a separate incident, highways bosses are warning of severe traffic jams near Sheffield after a lorry shed its load on the M1 this morning.