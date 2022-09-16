News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster M18 traffic: Severe delays drag on into Friday after damage to central reservation yesterday

The morning rush on the M18 close to Doncaster is severely congested for the second day running due to damage to the central reservation.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:33 am

Delays of up to 20 minutes and an average speed of 10mph have been reported in both directions on the M18 close to the Wadworth Viaduct.

It is the second day running where motorists have seen severe congestion due to emergency repairs to the central reservation, which was damaged in an incident on Thursday (September 15).

Highways England has been contacted for a comment.

Image by AA Traffic and Google Maps. Damage to the central reservation on the M18 near Doncaster continues to cause severe delays this morning as crews carry out emergency repairs.

